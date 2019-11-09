Collins Foods (ASX:CKF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.12

Shares of Collins Foods Ltd (ASX:CKF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and traded as low as $9.75. Collins Foods shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 403,510 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 29.34.

In other Collins Foods news, insider Graham Maxwell 95,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Collins Foods Limited operates, manages, and administers restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through KFC Restaurants Australia and Europe, Sizzler Restaurants, and Other segments. Its restaurant brands comprise KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler restaurants. The company operates 223 franchised KFC restaurants in Australia, 15 franchised KFC c in Germany, 18 franchised KFC restaurants in the Netherlands, and 1 franchised Taco Bell restaurant in Australia in the quick service restaurant market; and owns and operates 14 Sizzler restaurants in Australia, which operates in the casual dining restaurant market.

