Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock to $22.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 3,607,583 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 862% from the previous session’s volume of 375,033 shares.The stock last traded at $18.00 and had previously closed at $13.70.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COLL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,216,690.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,520.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Hirsch sold 22,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $257,534.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,197.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,798 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,860 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 58.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 216,531 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 79,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,018 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 46.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 58,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $459.95 million, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.08.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.32 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

