CNB Bank Has $351,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CNB Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 54.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,374,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,328 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,340,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $958,457,000 after purchasing an additional 150,937 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245,025 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,803,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $436,010,000 after purchasing an additional 143,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $159.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average is $153.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $125.81 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.