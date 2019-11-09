CNB Bank Has $117,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CNB Bank lessened its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 61.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,847,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583,366 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,331,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,479 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,680,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,832,000 after purchasing an additional 643,448 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,054,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,764,000 after purchasing an additional 438,313 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,514,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,355,000 after purchasing an additional 379,646 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $57.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.55. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $43.64 and a 1 year high of $57.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.