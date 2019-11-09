CNB Bank Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CNB Bank grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 348.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 733.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $47,000. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at $163,177,480.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 1,171 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $591,624.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,529.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $7,105,808. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.00.

ISRG stock opened at $548.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $539.58 and its 200 day moving average is $516.02. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $430.24 and a one year high of $589.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

