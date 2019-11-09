CNB Bank Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 34,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk purchased 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.45.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.28 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $83.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

