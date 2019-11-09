Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells $826,245.92 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 209.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 39,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

