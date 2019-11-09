Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Sells $826,245.92 in Stock

Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $148.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.38. Clorox Co has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $167.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clorox to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $340,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clorox by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 209.0% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 75.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 39,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,493,000 after acquiring an additional 39,390 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.
