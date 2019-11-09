Clinton M. Haris Sells 14,480 Shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 14,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $698,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ENTG stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris Inc has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.61.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.09 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entegris Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.93%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Entegris during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

