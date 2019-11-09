Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,407. The stock has a market cap of $47.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.34. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLSD. Laidlaw downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

