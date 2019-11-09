Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.62

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.62 and last traded at $85.52, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $872,398.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,347 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 921,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $24,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,070,000 after buying an additional 227,507 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,123,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,916,000 after buying an additional 192,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 129.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 161,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

