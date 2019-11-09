Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.62

Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.62 and last traded at $85.52, with a volume of 646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.
CLH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.71.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.91 and a beta of 1.61.
In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total value of $872,398.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,094.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,347 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 415.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,143,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,289,000 after buying an additional 921,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the second quarter worth $24,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 23.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,070,000 after buying an additional 227,507 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,123,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,916,000 after buying an additional 192,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 129.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 287,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,425,000 after buying an additional 161,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.
