Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, LiveTradingNews reports. The brokerage currently has a $221.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $203.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CI. ValuEngine raised Cigna from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stephens set a $225.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 price objective on Cigna and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.84.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $188.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,123. The firm has a market cap of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cigna has a fifty-two week low of $141.95 and a fifty-two week high of $226.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.40 and a 200-day moving average of $160.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.17. Cigna had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani bought 32,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.17 per share, with a total value of $5,044,421.53. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cigna by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.