Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNK. Macquarie set a $42.00 price objective on Cinemark and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cinemark has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.60.

CNK traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,788. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $34.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cinemark will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Cinemark by 10.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Cinemark by 314.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 1.8% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 347,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 32.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

