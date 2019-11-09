Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Position Reduced by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,416 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 125,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 121,330 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 70,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 11,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.40.

CINF opened at $108.70 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $118.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

