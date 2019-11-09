Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Trading 7.1% Higher

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.80 and last traded at $5.57, 646,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 458,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $270.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.15 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $391,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 315,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,852.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $62,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

