CIBC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)

CIBC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Linamar stock traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $34.57. 375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395. Linamar has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $40.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.05.

Get Linamar alerts:

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.