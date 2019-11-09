CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 560 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,220,000 after acquiring an additional 60,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 571,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,761,000 after acquiring an additional 96,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after acquiring an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 489,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after acquiring an additional 78,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 384,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after acquiring an additional 44,011 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $67.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 12-month low of $55.20 and a 12-month high of $67.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.78.

