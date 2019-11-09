CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 282 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 122,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 82,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.33.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.54 per share, with a total value of $276,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,096,804.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 67,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $4,864,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,479,021.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYV opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -701.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.02 and a twelve month high of $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.