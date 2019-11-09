CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $651,000 Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in PVH were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the second quarter valued at $101,571,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 54.3% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,001,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 75.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,455,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $137,721,000 after purchasing an additional 627,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,681,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $529,929,000 after purchasing an additional 383,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 173.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 581,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,992,000 after purchasing an additional 368,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Emanuel Chirico acquired 133,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $97.96 on Friday. PVH Corp has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $134.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PVH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $95.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of PVH from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

