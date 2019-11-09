CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 682.2% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLR shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Continental Resources from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Continental Resources from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Continental Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $52.03.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 17.00%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

