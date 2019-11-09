Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Purchases $123,160.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CHDN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $135.32.
Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $235,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 557.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $5,864,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 304,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.
Churchill Downs Company Profile
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
