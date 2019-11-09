Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Purchases $123,160.00 in Stock

Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CHDN opened at $125.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $74.58 and a one year high of $135.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 11.43%. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. This represents a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 14.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $235,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 13.7% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 375,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after acquiring an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 557.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 29,745 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth $5,864,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 304,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 25,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

