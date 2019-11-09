CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CHURCHILL CAP C/SH’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CHURCHILL CAP C/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CHURCHILL CAP C/SH in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

CCC stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. CHURCHILL CAP C/SH has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CHURCHILL CAP C/SH (NYSE:CCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $243.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Churchill Capital Corp, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

