Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.

CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.73.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.49.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,560 shares of company stock worth $4,103,222. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 40,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

