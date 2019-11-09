Chubb (NYSE:CB) Rating Increased to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $165.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $145.00.
CB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.73.
Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $151.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $162.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.82 and its 200 day moving average is $151.49.
In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,201,618.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.15, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,037 shares in the company, valued at $26,575,051.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,560 shares of company stock worth $4,103,222. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 40,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Company Profile
Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.
