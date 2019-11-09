Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.8% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CB. ValuEngine cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $185.00 price target on shares of Chubb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

CB stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.51. 1,105,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,547,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $119.54 and a 52 week high of $162.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,027,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,201,618.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,560 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,222. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

