Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.0233 on Exchanges

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Chromia has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $10.74 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chromia has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Chromia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000264 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00224384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.01428691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00031072 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00121848 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chromia Token Profile

Chromia's total supply is 252,247,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,269,121 tokens.

Chromia's official website is chromia.com

Chromia Token Trading

Chromia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

