Chris Temple Acquires 10,500 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $183,225.00.

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCC. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.72.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

