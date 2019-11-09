Chris Temple Acquires 10,500 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Stock

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.45 per share, with a total value of $183,225.00.
Shares of ORCC stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72. Owl Rock Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $18.15.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.
Owl Rock Capital Company Profile
Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.
