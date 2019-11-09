China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded China Mobile from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded China Mobile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded China Mobile from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Mobile currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.22.

China Mobile stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. 827,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. China Mobile has a twelve month low of $39.77 and a twelve month high of $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,420,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,476,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,025,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $91,746,000 after buying an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,924,430 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after buying an additional 148,525 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of China Mobile by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,392,605 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,603,000 after buying an additional 361,120 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in China Mobile by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 731,986 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,153,000 after acquiring an additional 235,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

