Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

CHS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. MKM Partners set a $4.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Shares of CHS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.69. 1,357,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,037,523. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $435.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,343,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after acquiring an additional 491,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,785,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,866,000 after acquiring an additional 492,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,595,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,817,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 847,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,747,741 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chico’s FAS (CHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.