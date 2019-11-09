Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 91.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,830 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Continental Building Products were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Continental Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Continental Building Products by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBPX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Continental Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

CBPX stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. Continental Building Products Inc has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $31.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $25.81.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

