Chicago Equity Partners LLC Makes New Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 98,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,099.68 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $832.88 and a twelve month high of $1,104.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,077.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,037.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 27.13%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

