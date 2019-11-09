Chicago Equity Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC reduced its position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 26.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in Catalent by 2.5% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 115.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 97,043 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total transaction of $4,739,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.64 per share, with a total value of $103,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Catalent stock opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent Inc has a one year low of $29.23 and a one year high of $58.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

