Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Receives $41.63 Average PT from Analysts

Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.63.

CQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $46.00 price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN CQP traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,816. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

