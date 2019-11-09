Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stake Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $106,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,390,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,323,000 after acquiring an additional 474,495 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,238,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,561,000 after purchasing an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,769,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,513,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,995,000 after purchasing an additional 265,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHKP. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.47.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $490.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.94 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.05% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

