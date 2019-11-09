ChatCoin Price Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, OKEx and Binance. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.74 million and $363,665.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00045075 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00089767 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001262 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00081511 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,835.06 or 1.00504375 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000568 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001604 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Huobi, BigONE, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinnest, EXX, Binance and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.