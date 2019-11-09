Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $1.74. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.24.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.75. The company had a trading volume of 770,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $479.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

