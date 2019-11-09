Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 9th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.11 and the lowest is $1.74. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $8.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $13.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.08. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $455.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.24.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 1,234 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.80, for a total transaction of $573,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,596. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.47, for a total value of $569,364.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,183.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,797. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.75. The company had a trading volume of 770,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,188. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $438.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.79. The firm has a market cap of $101.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $479.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.