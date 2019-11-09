Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,211,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,665,804,000 after purchasing an additional 794,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 22,116,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,845,000 after acquiring an additional 256,759 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,812,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,714,000 after acquiring an additional 104,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $4,225,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.76%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

