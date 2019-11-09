Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. First Analysis dropped their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charah Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.81.

CHRA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.93. 5,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Charah Solutions has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $8.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $120.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. Charah Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Andrew Sewell acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. Also, CFO Roger D. Shannon acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,105. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 20.8% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 23.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

