CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 103.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF remained flat at $$46.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,795,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $55.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on CF Industries from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CF Industries from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Rowe increased their target price on CF Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.89.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,012,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,101.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $166,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,743 shares of company stock worth $5,770,325 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

