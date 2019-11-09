Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 115.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Cerner by 142.8% during the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 119.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CERN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.73.

In related news, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $569,388.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $893,350.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CERN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.31. 1,536,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,805. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.69.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

