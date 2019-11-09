Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Stock Price Up 10.2% After Strong Earnings

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $55.62 and last traded at $55.14, approximately 2,289,152 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 931,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $202.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ceridian HCM from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity set a $55.00 target price on Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

In other Ceridian HCM news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $364,000,000.00. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $28,000,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,006,250 shares of company stock valued at $392,325,063. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 31.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,864,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312,089 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM by 30.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,487,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 28.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,271,000 after acquiring an additional 647,177 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 219.8% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 644,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after acquiring an additional 442,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 309.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 465,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,981,000 after acquiring an additional 351,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,102.80 and a beta of 1.45.

About Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

