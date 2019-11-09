Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Up 17%

Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) rose 17% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 142,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 25,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Centrus Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Centrus Energy Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.23% of Centrus Energy worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the commercial nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Contract Services. Its LEU is a component used in the production of nuclear fuel for reactors to produce electricity.

