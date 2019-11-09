CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,994,147 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 7,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNP stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.78. 5,479,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,581,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $210,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,440. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.79.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

