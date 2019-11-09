Centennial Resource Development Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Wednesday, November 6th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.31. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim set a $7.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $6.00 price objective on Centennial Resource Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.09.

Shares of CDEV opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.36 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.91. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $18.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDEV. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,724,000 after acquiring an additional 689,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,862,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 35.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,398,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,204,000 after acquiring an additional 622,956 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Further Reading: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.