CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE CIG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,390,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,413. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.
CEMIG Company Profile
See Also: Resistance Level
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.