CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE CIG traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,390,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,413. CEMIG has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.55.

CEMIG Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

