Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

CDR has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a sell rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 506,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,055. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $294.65 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, CFO Philip Mays sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $75,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,762,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,469,000 after acquiring an additional 476,363 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,587,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after acquiring an additional 534,618 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 26.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,636,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 554,740 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 24.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 429,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,251,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

