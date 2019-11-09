CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CDK Global in a report released on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. William Blair also issued estimates for CDK Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 75.74%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

CDK stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,605,000 after purchasing an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CDK Global by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter worth $3,714,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

