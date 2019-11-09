CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. CBRE Group updated its FY19 guidance to $3.70-3.80 EPS.

CBRE stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,855. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $56.60.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In related news, insider James R. Groch sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $4,057,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 318,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 829,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,115,000 shares of company stock valued at $167,637,500 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CBRE. ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.