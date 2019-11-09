Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAVA. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Cassava Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $1.27 on Friday. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cassava Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 682,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.97% of Cassava Sciences worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

