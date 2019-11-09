Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.73

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $60.73 and last traded at $60.24, with a volume of 49394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.74.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $861.39 million, a PE ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.54 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the second quarter worth about $2,863,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 15.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 443,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 58,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 32.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,014,000 after purchasing an additional 22,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

