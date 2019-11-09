Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CARS stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $12.59. 1,573,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,726. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $8.23 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $840.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARS shares. B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on Cars.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Barrington Research upgraded Cars.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

In other Cars.com news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $105,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

