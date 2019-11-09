Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $7.54. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 2,139,320 shares.

The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

TAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Sloane purchased 13,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,395.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,793.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,913,000 after acquiring an additional 134,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 25,335 shares during the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,278.8% in the 2nd quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 1,399,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,903,000. Institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $342.99 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

